Libby Campbell, Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank

The West Texas Food Bank provides food for 19 West Texas counties. Libby Campbell, the executive director of the organization, discusses the services the Food Bank provides, and the importance of providing a safe environment for clients to discuss their situations. Campbell explains, "The face of hunger is not always what people perceive that it is... It's hard to sometimes describe what hunger is because it has affected somebody in your life whether you realize it or not, without a doubt."

She says 23,000 kids were delivered food for Food to Kids in 2016 and most clients are under 18 or over 65.

"A bulk of the that we actually serve are people who are kind of trapped in their situation. And a lot of that has to do with fixed income, and a lot of that has to do that they're under the age of 18.

The Nick Williams Golf Tournament, the food bank's summer fundraiser, takes place on Thursday, August 13. More information about the fundraiser and organization can be found here.