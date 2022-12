Jan Reid has written for Texas Monthly from the magazine's beginnings and is the author of a dozen books, including a biography of Ann Richards, an acclaimed memoir called The Bullet Meant for Me and The Improbable Rise of Redneck Rock, a classic look at Austin's singer-songwriter scene of the early 1970s.

In this West Texas Talk, Drew Stuart visits with Reid about his prolific career and his new novel, Sins of the Younger Sons.