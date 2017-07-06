Elizabeth Hansen, Texas Archive of the Moving Image Program Coordinator

Elizabeth Hansen, a program coordinator for the Texas Archive of the Moving Image, discusses the organization's mission and the Texas Film Round-Up project. The organization was founded in 2002, and aims to "to discover, preserve, provide access to, and educate the community about Texas’ film heritage" by collection and showcasing Texas films. TAMI provides wide access to a wide variety of films from home movies to industrial films, but is still looking for more moving images from the Trans-Pecos.

Texas Archive of the Moving Image will be collecting films from July 6-8th at the Bryan Wildenthal Memorial Library on the Sul Ross campus from 8 am to 5 pm. On Friday, July 7th, films can also be dropped off during a screening of Robert Altman's Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean (1982) which begins at 8:30 pm at El Cosmico. "Lost Frequencies" DJ Little Danny will play songs set to TAMI footage prior to the feature.

More information about TAMI and the Texas Film Round-Up can be found here.