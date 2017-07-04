© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Garrett T. Capps Inc.

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 4, 2017 at 6:31 PM CDT

On this edition of West Texas Talk, Jackson sits down with San Antonio-based Garrett T. Capps Inc. for a conversation and in-studio performance in Marfa Public Radio's Studio-A.

About a year off the release of debut, full-length album Garrett T. Capps y Los Lonely Hipsters, a nod to his hometown of San Antonio, Capps is back with a new arrangement and new kind of sound - One he likes to describe as The Byrds' Sweetheart of the Rodeo, but abducted by aliens.

Songs Performed: 


  • Interstate 35 Waltz

  • Trouble's Callin'

 

 

 

 

