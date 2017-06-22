© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Summer Shakeup - DJ Camp with DJ Bigface and Chulita Vinyl Club

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 22, 2017 at 6:31 PM CDT
dj-camp-2
DJ Bigface & Chulita Vinyl Club ; via Ballroom Marfa

On this edition of West Texas Talk, a conversation with  Javier Arredondo (DJ Bigface) and members of the Austin chapter of the Chulita Vinyl Club.

They're the instructors of the DJ Camp, put on in collaboration with Ballroom Marfa for Marfa ISD's Summer Shakeup program. During the camp, the kids are learning the basics of DJing, from building a playlist to spinning and scratching.

dj-camp-1
Summer Shakeup DJ Camp 2017 ; via Sarah Melendez

The collaboration is being capped off with a DJ set including all the young DJs involved on on Friday, June 23, starting at 6 pm at Bar Nadar, located at the Saint George in Marfa.

 

Tags
West Texas Talk Chulita Vinyl ClubDJ CampDj Bigface
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: