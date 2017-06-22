Summer Shakeup - DJ Camp with DJ Bigface and Chulita Vinyl Club

On this edition of West Texas Talk, a conversation with Javier Arredondo (DJ Bigface) and members of the Austin chapter of the Chulita Vinyl Club.

They're the instructors of the DJ Camp, put on in collaboration with Ballroom Marfa for Marfa ISD's Summer Shakeup program. During the camp, the kids are learning the basics of DJing, from building a playlist to spinning and scratching.

The collaboration is being capped off with a DJ set including all the young DJs involved on on Friday, June 23, starting at 6 pm at Bar Nadar, located at the Saint George in Marfa.