On this episode of West Texas Talk, Elise Pepple speaks with florist Mark Knox, and his wife, Jane.

They reflect on 57 years in the floral business running Mark Knox Flowers, the numerous leadership positions they've both held in the city of Odessa (and beyond), and the special role of flowers in the Permian Basin. Don't miss these lovely stories: From the customer that always complained to choosing the right blooms for a 92-year-old.