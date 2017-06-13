Professor and Director Bret Scott

On this episode of West Texas Talk, Zoe Kurland speaks with Bret Scott, an assistant professor at Sul Ross State University and the director of The 39 Steps from the Theatre of the Big Bend. Scott talks about his time as a working actor, and about teaching film at the Red Sea Institute of Cinematic Arts in Aqaba, Jordan.

This production of The 39 Steps is an adaptation written by Patrick Barlow, based on the 1915 novel written by John Buchan and the 1935 film by Alfred Hitchcock. The original concept and production uses only four actors to play a variety of characters. Scott describes it as a farcical comedy.

A Preview Dress Rehearsal on June 16, 2017 is open to the public. Opening night is Saturday, June 17, 2017. All performances are at 8:15pm at the Kokernot Outdoor Theatre in Alpine. For more information, call (432) 837-8218 or visit www.sulross.edu/theatre.