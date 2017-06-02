Jenny Parrott & Gary Newcomb

On this edition of West Texas Talk, an in-studio performance from Austin-based Jenny Parrot with a little guitar help from Gary Newcomb.

Jenny is from what she calls the "Live Music Capital of Southern Connecticut" aka New Haven, CT - and Gary originally hails from Boise, Idaho - But both are now based in Austin.

In the interview Jenny talks about how her love of Spanish and social care brought her to Texas, Gary talks about his musical start playing the clarinet, and we learn the different ways of pronouncing the word "both"

Songs Performed:

1.) When You Knew Me

2.) Daughter

3.) Gainseville