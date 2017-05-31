© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Photographer Joel Salcido Discusses "Aliento A Tequila"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 31, 2017 at 6:31 PM CDT

Joel Salcido is a fine art photographer based in Austin, but grew up in El Paso and worked as a photojournalist for several years at the El Paso Times. Salcido's work is in permanent collections all around Texas, and he has taken photographs all over the world.

The exhibit "Aliento A Tequila" first opened in Marfa in 2013, but returns for the upcoming Agave Festivalfrom June 1-4th. Nguyen and Salcido discuss the tequila-making process and how this project came to be.  

The opening of "Aliento A Tequila" is from 6-8 pm on Friday, June 2ndat the Greasewood Gallery at the Paisano Hotel.

Joel will also be talking about his work in the Hotel Paisano Ballroom on Saturday, June 3rd from 10-11 am. Aliento a Tequila captures not only the process of making tequila from a photojournalistic perspective but also attempts to reveal the soul of the tequila.

West Texas Talk Agave festivalJoel SalcidoAliento a Tequilaphotography
