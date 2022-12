David Brown is an archeologist, anthropologist, and co-directed the 2014 documentary “Agave is Life" with partner Meredith Dreiss. In this program, Brown and Nguyen discuss the importance of agave to cultures of Mexico and the American Southwest.

The documentary is one of the inspirations for the first Agave Festival to be held in Marfa from June 1-4. The film will show at the Crowley Theater on Thursday, June 1 at 6 pm.