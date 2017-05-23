© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Marfa Sounding 2017

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 23, 2017 at 6:31 PM CDT
marfa-live-arts_marfa-sounding-2017_map

On this edition of West Texas Talk, a conversation with Marfa Live Arts Board President Nina Martin and Curator Jennifer Burris Staton about the details behind his year's Marfa Sounding, happening Memorial Day weekend.

This concert series emerges from a 2015 residency hosted by Fieldwork: Marfa - An international research program for emerging artists, curators, and researchers sponsored by two major European art schools.

Marfa Sounding is also produced by JD DiFabbio with support from Cate Cole Schrim.

Tags
West Texas Talk anna halprinlower leftmarfa live arts
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: