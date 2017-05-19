Jaclyn Garcia, History Wunderkind

On this episode of West Texas Talk, we are joined in the studio by Jaclyn Garcia, a Valentine High School student who has been competing in the history fair for the last 6 years and has finally made it to nationals with her presentation on the French Revolution. We are also joined by her sponsor, Bianca Porras, who has been working with Jaclyn since she first began competing and will be accompanying her to Maryland.

Jaclyn talks being a perfectionist, weird president facts, and what it's like to present her project to a room full of people. To check out Jaclyn's project on the french revolution, go to http://24874292.nhd.weebly.com/