© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Gabbie Paulo of the Midland County System of Care on Mental Health in West Texas

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 18, 2017 at 6:31 PM CDT


May is mental health awareness month, and the Midland County System of Care is hosting Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day Celebration on Saturday, April 20th. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Midland Centennial Library.

Diana Nguyen talks to Gabbie Paulo, a spokesperson for the Midland County System of Care. The organization helps families and youth in the juvenile justice system by connecting them to mental health care in the area. In this program, we discuss access to resources, challenges to improving mental health care in west texas, and stigma of mental illness.

 

Tags
West Texas Talk midland county system of careMental health monthchildren's mental health awareness daymental health
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: