Gabbie Paulo of the Midland County System of Care on Mental Health in West Texas



May is mental health awareness month, and the Midland County System of Care is hosting Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day Celebration on Saturday, April 20th. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Midland Centennial Library.

Diana Nguyen talks to Gabbie Paulo, a spokesperson for the Midland County System of Care. The organization helps families and youth in the juvenile justice system by connecting them to mental health care in the area. In this program, we discuss access to resources, challenges to improving mental health care in west texas, and stigma of mental illness.