For this episode, Diana Nguyen talks to Mike Green and Jeanne Simpson, two commissioners on the Presidio County Historical Commission. Green and Simpson talk about the mission of the organization, the current projects, and the commission's fundraiser for restoration, preservation, and historical markers.

Donors will receive raffle tickets for a Kelly Pruitt Giclee Print or a two-day guided aoudad hunt on Livingston Ranch. Tickets can be purchased at Squeeze Marfa, Arcon Inn, Wright Realty, Livingston's Ranch Supply, The Prescription Shop in Marfa, or Porter's grocery in Presidio.

To purchase by phone in Marfa: 432-729-4826

To purchase by phone in Presidio: 432-448-1958 or 432-295-0097

Email inquiries may be sent to marjo.skiles@gmail.com.