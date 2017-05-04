© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Presidio County Historical Commission

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 4, 2017 at 6:31 PM CDT
sacred-heart-of-jesus-church-ruidosa-early-196358991423-2
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Ruidosa (Photo courtesy of Presidio County Historical Commission)

For this episode, Diana Nguyen talks to Mike Green and Jeanne Simpson, two commissioners on the Presidio County Historical Commission. Green and Simpson talk about the mission of the organization, the current projects, and the commission's fundraiser for restoration, preservation, and historical markers.

Donors will receive raffle tickets for a Kelly Pruitt Giclee Print or a two-day guided aoudad hunt on Livingston Ranch. Tickets can be purchased at Squeeze Marfa, Arcon Inn, Wright Realty, Livingston's Ranch Supply, The Prescription Shop in Marfa, or Porter's grocery in Presidio.

To purchase by phone in Marfa: 432-729-4826
To purchase by phone in Presidio: 432-448-1958 or 432-295-0097
Email inquiries may be sent to marjo.skiles@gmail.com.

Latest Episodes: