west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Hydrologist Jack Sharp

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 3, 2017 at 6:31 PM CDT

On this episode of West Texas Talk, we hear from Jack Sharp, he's a professor of hydrogeology at the University of Texas at Austin. Part of Sharp's area of research includes how urbanization can affect water resources. In this conversation Sharp talks about his work, what some of the dangers to ground water are, and the need for more research. "If we don’t know what we have, how can we really manage it," Sharp says. "How can we use it effectively?"

Sharp spoke at the West Texas Water Symposium.

 

 

 

 

