On this episode of West Texas Talk, Elise Pepple speaks to Katherine Hayhoe, known as the climate evangelist. Hayhoe is a renowned Physicist and Atmospheric Scientist who is also Director of the Climate Science Center at Texas Tech University. She has been named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People, FOREIGN POLICY’s 100 Global Leader Thinkers, and one of POLITICO’s 50 thinkers, doers, visionaries. She talks with Elise Pepple about faith and climate change, and how belief in one does not negate belief in the other.

She will be giving a lecture at the Crowley Theater on Thursday, April 20th.