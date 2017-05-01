© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Katherine Hayhoe

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 1, 2017 at 1:28 PM CDT

On this episode of West Texas Talk, Elise Pepple speaks to Katherine Hayhoe, known as the climate evangelist. Hayhoe is a renowned Physicist and Atmospheric Scientist who is also Director of the Climate Science Center at Texas Tech University. She has been named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People, FOREIGN POLICY’s 100 Global Leader Thinkers, and one of POLITICO’s 50 thinkers, doers, visionaries. She talks with Elise Pepple about faith and climate change, and how belief in one does not negate belief in the other. 

She will be giving a lecture at the Crowley Theater on Thursday, April 20th.

Tags
West Texas Talk christianityEnvironmentFaithClimate ChangeDr. Katherine Hayhoe
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: