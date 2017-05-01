Alan Vana Tribute

On this episode of West Texas Talk, we celebrate one of our community members who passed away, Alan Vana. Alan was a professional bodybuilder, physical trainer, and the owner of Ironheart Bodybuilding and Fitness Gym in Marfa, which opened in 2009 in a building on the southeastern part of town, and later relocated to the old Masonic Lodge on the downtown corner of Highland and Texas streets.

For the first portion of this talk, We hear his obituary, written and read by Nick Terry and Carolyn Pfeiffer. Then, we hear a West Texas Talk with Alan originally broadcast in 2011, where he talks bodybuilding, West Texas, and family.

Inside the gym and out, Alan was well known in Marfa for his expertise as a trainer and his commitment to physical fitness, as well as his good humor, patience, and devout faith.

“I love this job,” he said. “And I love people. And that is what is so gratifying about this for me, because I want people to feel good about themselves, and gain self-confidence.”