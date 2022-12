On this edition of West Texas Talk, Natalie Melendez sits down with Lannan Poet in-residence Cedar Sigo.

Sigo studied writing and poetics on scholarship at The Naropa Institute in Boulder, Colorado, and has spent time learning from poetic greats such as Allen Ginsberg, Anne Waldman, and Joanne Kyger, among other poets.

In this conversation Sigo speaks about his past works, upcoming works, influences, and the future of his poetry.