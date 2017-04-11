Dr Fred Beach From University of Texas at Austin's Energy Institute

On tonight's West Texas Talk, Lorne Matalon discusses the U.S.-China relationship and China's energy policy with Dr Fred Beach, a senior researcher focused on energy policy at the University of Texas at Austin's Energy Institute.

The discussion focuses on China's energy policy and its relationship with the U.S. The interview was recorded as U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were meeting in Florida and a day after the U.S. launched missile strikes against Syria in response to the use of chemical weapons against Syrian citizens that killed 80 people with children and babies among the victims, strikes that China and Russia have criticized.