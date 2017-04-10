Boom or Bust: A Collection and Study of Energy Narratives

Elise Pepple speaks to Professor Jason Lagapa about UT PB's project "to help promote understanding of the Permian Basin’s energy and economic resources from a humanistic perspective." This project is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities* and includes a speaker series, writing workshops and book clubs. In this program, you hear personal essays from Kristen Figgins, Daniella Garcia, Emily Weinberg, and Jessica Terrell.

*This web posting mistakenly listed this project as funded by the National Endowment for the Arts. We regret the error.