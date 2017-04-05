Producer in Residence: Scott Carrier

Scott Carrier produces the podcast "Home of the Brave," and has contributed to several radio and print outlets like "This American Life." He came to our station as our first producer in residence, a new program we initiated to encourage mentorship of young producers and coverage of the region. In this episode, Elise Pepple talks to Carrier about how he got started in radio, and the story he worked on during his time spent in the Big Bend. You'll also hear a snippet from Carrier's first radio story, "The Hitchhiker." Scott's story about the border will be available on his podcast, "Home of the Brave."