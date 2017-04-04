West Texas Inauguration Road Trip

For this edition of West Texas Talk, we take you back to January.

On a cold and rainy Saturday after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, this radio station sent seven reporters across west Texas (Marfa, Alpine, Fort Davis, Balmorhea, Presidio, Midland, Odessa, Fort Stockton, and Coyanosa) to hear from the listeners of this station to hear the wide range of how everyone was feeling about our new president.

The voices and opinions we gathered were as diverse as the people who call west Texas home.

This special was produced by Jackson Wisdorf and Diana Nguyen – Reporting for this special was done by Sally Beauvais, Zoe Kurland, Travis Lux, Bayla Metzger, Diana Nguyen, Elise Pepple, Lana Straub, and Jackson Wisdorf