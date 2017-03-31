© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Dona Roman: Director and Professor of Theatre at Sul Ross

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 31, 2017 at 9:39 AM CDT

On this episode of West Texas Talk, Dona Roman, professor and director of Theater at Sul Ross, discusses the theater department's latest production, Cabaret. Roman tells us why she chose Cabaret and why she believes it's an important play to mount right now.

Cabaret will be running at Sul Ross University in Alpine from three weekends from March 25-April 9 in Marshall Auditorium. Performances begin at 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday (March 25, March 31, April 1, 7-8) and 2 p.m. Sundays (March 26, April 2 and 9).

