On tonight's episode of West Texas Talk, we are joined in the studio by conservation botanist Michael Eason. After getting his degree in botany, Eason worked at the Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center and then for the Millenium Seedbank project sponsored by Kew Gardens. He has recently completed a book about Herbaceous Plants and is now spearheading a seed collection effort in West Texas. He talks about the various plants he has encountered, the importance of seed collection, and the role of seedbanks if something crazy goes down.

Eason will be speaking about all of this and more in the Warnock Science Building at Sul Ross University on Thursday, March 23rd.