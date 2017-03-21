© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

KRTS Youth Media Interviews Part 2

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 21, 2017 at 5:03 PM CDT
screen-shot-2017-03-15-at-4-29-24-pm

This is part 2 of a series of talks produced by students in the Youth Media Program at Marfa ISD. In past years, students have focused on more news-oriented features with multiple voices. This time around, we thought it would be good for the students to experience a one-on-one interview with just one subject.

First up is Christian interviewing Shawn Williams, a rancher and pipeline worker.

Second is Kendra interviewing Coach Alferez who teaches a folklórico class at Marfa ISD.

Third is Kat interviewing Mr. Thornsburg who teaches geometry at Marfa ISD. He was a marine and shares some of his stories about that experience.

