KRTS Youth Media Interviews Part 2

This is part 2 of a series of talks produced by students in the Youth Media Program at Marfa ISD. In past years, students have focused on more news-oriented features with multiple voices. This time around, we thought it would be good for the students to experience a one-on-one interview with just one subject.

First up is Christian interviewing Shawn Williams, a rancher and pipeline worker.

Second is Kendra interviewing Coach Alferez who teaches a folklórico class at Marfa ISD.

Third is Kat interviewing Mr. Thornsburg who teaches geometry at Marfa ISD. He was a marine and shares some of his stories about that experience.