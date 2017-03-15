KRTS Youth Media Interviews

This is one of a 2 part series of talks produced by students in the Youth Media Program at Marfa ISD. In past years, students have focused on more news-oriented features with multiple voices. This time around, we thought it would be good for the students to experience a one-on-one interview with just one subject.

First up is Lalli Brito interviewing her mother, Elizabeth Brito. Lalli talks to Elizabeth about what it was like to grow up and raise her younger sisters after her mother was deported.

Next up, Coy Livingston interviews a State Trooper, Dylan Henry, about his job. Full disclosure: Coy wants to be a state trooper when he gets older.

Finally we have Kaci Flores interviewing her brother, Timothy Flores, about leaving Marfa and becoming a college bull rider.