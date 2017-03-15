© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

KRTS Youth Media Interviews

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 15, 2017 at 6:30 PM CDT
screen-shot-2017-03-15-at-4-29-24-pm

This is one of a 2 part series of talks produced by students in the Youth Media Program at Marfa ISD. In past years, students have focused on more news-oriented features with multiple voices. This time around, we thought it would be good for the students to experience a one-on-one interview with just one subject.

First up is Lalli Brito interviewing her mother, Elizabeth Brito. Lalli talks to Elizabeth about what it was like to grow up and raise her younger sisters after her mother was deported.

Next up, Coy Livingston interviews a State Trooper, Dylan Henry, about his job. Full disclosure: Coy wants to be a state trooper when he gets older.

Finally we have Kaci Flores interviewing her brother, Timothy Flores, about leaving Marfa and becoming a college bull rider.

 

 

Tags
West Texas Talk West Texas TalkBull RidingSally Beauvaisyouth mediainterviewszoe kurlandLalli BritoElizabeth BritoCoy LivingstonDylan HenryState TrooperDeportationKaci FloresTimothy Flores
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: