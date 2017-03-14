Constance and Dain Perry- "Traces of the Trade"

Diana Nguyen talks to Dain & Constance Perry who appear in the documentary “Traces of the Trade, ” a film released in 2008 from director Katrina Browne. The filmmaker explores her ancestry's connection with the large slave trade network in the North. Throughout the film, she and her family learn more about their history and work through reckoning with their past.

Constance and Dain are part of the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts, and work together to bring the film to new audiences around the nation. In this conversation, we discuss the importance of this film and understanding the history of the slave trade.