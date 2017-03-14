© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Constance and Dain Perry- "Traces of the Trade"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 14, 2017 at 6:31 PM CDT
img_0674

Diana Nguyen talks to Dain & Constance Perry who appear in the documentary “Traces of the Trade, ” a film released in 2008 from director Katrina Browne. The filmmaker explores her ancestry's connection with the large slave trade network in the North. Throughout the film, she and her family learn more about their history and work through reckoning with their past.

Constance and Dain are part of the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts, and work together to bring the film to new audiences around the nation. In this conversation, we discuss the importance of this film and understanding the history of the slave trade.

Tags
West Texas Talk Traces of the Tradeslavery
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: