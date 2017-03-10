This weekend is the Marfa Myths Music festival in Marfa and one of the biggest names on the extensive lineup includes Roy Erickson, a seminal figure in psychedelic music and member of the band that coined the term “Psychedelic Rock” - The 13th Floor Elevators.

Joining us on this edition of West Texas Talk is Paul Drummond, a biographer of the Elevators who recently released a book titled Eye Mind: The Saga of Roky Erickson and the 13th Floor Elevators, The Pioneers of Psychedelic Sound.

He also participated in a conversation and exhibition with curator Johan Kugelberg during the festival.