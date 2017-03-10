© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Paul Drummond

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 10, 2017 at 6:31 PM CST
images-6
Eye Mind: The Saga of Roky Erickson and the 13th Floor Elevators, The Pioneers of Psychedelic Sound ; amazon.com

This weekend is the Marfa Myths Music festival in Marfa and one of the biggest names on the extensive lineup includes Roy Erickson, a seminal figure in psychedelic music and member of the band that coined the term “Psychedelic Rock”  - The 13th Floor Elevators.

Joining us on this edition of West Texas Talk is Paul  Drummond, a biographer of the Elevators who recently released a book titled Eye Mind: The Saga of Roky Erickson and the 13th Floor Elevators, The Pioneers of Psychedelic Sound.

He also participated in a conversation and exhibition with curator Johan Kugelberg during the festival.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: