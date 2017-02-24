Storyteller Carolina Quiroga-Stultz

On this West Texas Talk, Jackson Wisdorf sits down with Carolina Quiroga-Stultz a Storyteller, teacher and artist living in San Antonio, Texas.

She’s in Midland to perform for Estamos Aqui - The Hispanic Storytelling Festival - in partnership with the Midland County Public Libraries, Midland Storytelling Festival, and the Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland.

Along with storytelling a the festival Carolina is hosting a bilingual workshop to explore how to develop other voices, sound effects and effective ways to read and tell entertaining tales to kids or students.