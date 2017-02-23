Be Mine: Your Stories about Love

Last week -- in the spirit of Valentine’s day, Marfa Public Radio/West Texas Public Radio held a live storytelling event in Marfa, Texas called Be Mine.

Friends, neighbors, and strangers gathered to listen to eight people tell stories of love -- love gone right and love gone wrong.

Tonight on West Texas Talk, we’re bringing you the audio from that event. You'll hear stories from:





Joel Nelson

Lonn and Dedie Taylor

Allison Scott

Jessie Browning

Margaret Leon

Armando Vasquez

Michael Camacho

Michael Stevens

We're hoping to do more storytelling events in the future, so keep your eyes (and ears) peeled!