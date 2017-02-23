© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Be Mine: Your Stories about Love

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 23, 2017 at 12:57 PM CST
cowboy
Credit: Asa Merritt

Last week -- in the spirit of Valentine’s day, Marfa Public Radio/West Texas Public Radio held a live storytelling event in Marfa, Texas called Be Mine.

Friends, neighbors, and strangers gathered to listen to eight people tell stories of love -- love gone right and love gone wrong. 

Tonight on West Texas Talk, we’re bringing you the audio from that event. You'll hear stories from:


  • Joel Nelson

  • Lonn and Dedie Taylor

  • Allison Scott

  • Jessie Browning

  • Margaret Leon

  • Armando Vasquez

  • Michael Camacho

  • Michael Stevens

We're hoping to do more storytelling events in the future, so keep your eyes (and ears) peeled!

elise
Elise Pepple, Marfa Public Radio/West Texas Public Radio General Manager and MC for the night (Credit: Asa Merritt)

camacho
Michael Camacho, holding a prop -- presumably sent to someone named Persistence (Credit: Asa Merritt)

lonndidi
Lonn and Dedie Taylor telling the story of how they first met (Credit: Asa Merritt)

bangs
widegrowd
A spellbound crowd (Credit: Asa Merritt)

paper
Pen and paper made an appearance (Credit: Asa Merritt)

browning
Jessie Browning and hype-man Daniel Browning (Credit: Asa Merritt)

coryandjennie
expressive
