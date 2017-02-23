Be Mine: Your Stories about Love
Last week -- in the spirit of Valentine’s day, Marfa Public Radio/West Texas Public Radio held a live storytelling event in Marfa, Texas called Be Mine.
Friends, neighbors, and strangers gathered to listen to eight people tell stories of love -- love gone right and love gone wrong.
Tonight on West Texas Talk, we’re bringing you the audio from that event. You'll hear stories from:
- Joel Nelson
- Lonn and Dedie Taylor
- Allison Scott
- Jessie Browning
- Margaret Leon
- Armando Vasquez
- Michael Camacho
- Michael Stevens
We're hoping to do more storytelling events in the future, so keep your eyes (and ears) peeled!