Texas District 81 Representative Brooks Landgraf

Last Friday February 17th, Texas District 81 Republican Representative Brooks Landgraf of Odessa and District 76 Democratic Representative Cesar Blanco of El Paso met on the Odessa College campus in Odessa for a conversation event put on by the Texas Tribune.

The two discussed a myriad of topics currently passing around the ongoing Texas Legislative Session - topics from Border Security and Public Education to the restructuring of the Texas’ Child Protective Services and of course the state budget.

On this West Texas Talk, Jackson Wisdorf sits with Representative Landgraf after the event to chat about topics happening both locally and at the Legislative Session.