© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Texas District 81 Representative Brooks Landgraf

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 21, 2017 at 6:31 PM CST
20170217_140443_hdr
Representative Brooks Landgraf of Texas District 81 at Odessa College ; Jackson Wisdorf

Last Friday February 17th, Texas District 81 Republican Representative Brooks Landgraf of Odessa and District 76 Democratic Representative Cesar Blanco of El Paso met on the Odessa College campus in Odessa for a conversation event put on by the Texas Tribune.

The two discussed a myriad of topics currently passing around the ongoing Texas Legislative Session - topics from Border Security and Public Education to the restructuring of the Texas’ Child Protective Services and of course the state budget.

On this West Texas Talk, Jackson Wisdorf sits with Representative Landgraf after the event to chat about topics happening both locally and at the Legislative Session. 

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: