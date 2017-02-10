© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Roger Allen Polson

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 10, 2017 at 6:30 PM CST
img_7857

On this West Texas Talk, we sit down with Roger Allen Polson, who co-authored the book Miles and Miles of Texas: 100 Years of the Texas Highway Department with Carol Dawson. The book takes us through the history of the Texas Highway Department, and through that, the history of Texas. As Polson says, Texas is full of characters, and the highway department is no exception. In fact, the story of the highway department is filled with drama and stories. Polson talks history, his favorite highway and more.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: