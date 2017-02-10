On this West Texas Talk, we sit down with Roger Allen Polson, who co-authored the book Miles and Miles of Texas: 100 Years of the Texas Highway Department with Carol Dawson. The book takes us through the history of the Texas Highway Department, and through that, the history of Texas. As Polson says, Texas is full of characters, and the highway department is no exception. In fact, the story of the highway department is filled with drama and stories. Polson talks history, his favorite highway and more.