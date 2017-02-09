© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Laurie Lewis

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 9, 2017 at 6:31 AM CST
Laurie Lewis ; Wikipedia

This coming weekend in Terlingua is Slim Fest Two and just as it sounds, this is the second iteration of the festival celebrating the music of iconic Texas Jazz Grass musician Slim Richey.

Performing at this year’s festival are a full gamut of great musicians including the Jitterbug Vipers (One of Slim’s former groups), Jo Buck Johnson, Bill Kirchen, as well as Laurie Lewis, a Grammy winning Bluegrass Musician among many other things

On this edition of West Texas Talk, Laurie  joined Jackson Wisdorf on the phone from her home in Berkeley, California, to talk about her recently nominated album The Hazel and Alice Sessions, performing at Slim Fest, as well as her roots and inspirations in music. 

