Evan Smith, CEO of Texas Tribune

On This West Texas Talk, Elise Pepple has a conversation with Evan Smith about the importance of bringing politics to small communities. The talk is in anticipation of the station's partnership with The Texas Tribune in Odessa for their event, "A Conversation with Senator Kel Seliger & Representative Brooks Landgraf." This event will take place at 11:30 AM on Friday, February 17 at the Zant Community Room located in the Saulsbury Campus Center at Odessa College.



The conversation will be also livestreamed at texastribune.org/livestream, and the video will be available for viewing afterward.