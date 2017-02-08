© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Evan Smith, CEO of Texas Tribune

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 8, 2017 at 6:30 PM CST
On This West Texas Talk, Elise Pepple has a conversation with Evan Smith about the importance of bringing politics to small communities. The talk is in anticipation of  the station's partnership with The Texas Tribune in Odessa for their event, "A Conversation with Senator Kel Seliger & Representative Brooks Landgraf." This event will take place at 11:30 AM on Friday, February 17 at the Zant Community Room located in the Saulsbury Campus Center at Odessa College.


The conversation will be also livestreamed at  texastribune.org/livestream, and the video will be available for viewing afterward.

