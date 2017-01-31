© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Aphasia Center of West Texas Hosts Chocolate Decadence

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 31, 2017 at 6:30 PM CST
Kitty Binek, Executive Director of the Aphasia Center of West Texas (Credit: aphasiawtx.org)

Aphasia is a communication disorder caused by damage to the parts of the brain that deal with language. It's most often caused by a stroke, but can be caused by a number of traumatic brain injuries, too.  Statistically speaking, more people suffer from Aphasia than  Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s Disease, for example -- but many people simply haven't heard of it.

Tonight on West Texas Talk our guest is Kitty Binek. She's the Executive Director of the Aphasia Center of West Texas in Midland, and she joins us to talk about Aphasia, what her organization does, and about an upcoming fundraiser called Chocolate Decadence.

Latest Episodes: