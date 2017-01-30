© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Carry Huffman, Border Patrol Agent

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 30, 2017 at 5:25 PM CST
image001

Work is a such a big part of life — for many of us, it’s where we spend much of our day. So all this week we’re talking your neighbors about their lives and the the work that they do out here in West Texas.


Carry’s originally from Odessa -- but his job with the has taken him all over west texas. Alpine, Lubbock, Marfa, and for the last few years -- El Paso.


We talk about how he got into the Border Patrol, managing friction and dealing with public perception, and what success means to him.

