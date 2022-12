Work is a such a big part of life -- for many of us, it’s where we spend much of our day. So all this week we’re talking your neighbors about their lives and the the work that they do out here in West Texas.

Tonight we're talking to Julia Graham. Julia’s a self-employed bookkeeper who lives in Midland. We talked about when she knew she no longer wanted to be a nurse, the improbable way she got into bookkeeping, and just what bookkeeping is, exactly.