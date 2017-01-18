Maisie Crow talks Jackson

Sing the ruling of Roe v. Wade in 1973, anti-abortion activists across the U.S., especially in the south, have won legal, cultural and political battles that have made it more difficult for women to gain access to abortions and have increased the stigma surrounding them. There is one abortion clinic left in the state of Mississippi and it is fighting to stay open. Maisie Crow, with her film, Jackson, takes us to that clinic for an intimate look at the issues.



Today on West Texas Talk, Maisie Crow talks about growing up in Texas, what drew her to Mississippi, and what the response has been to her film from both the pro-choice and the anti-abortion community.