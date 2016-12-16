Sarah Gubbins, Producer of I Love Dick

I Love Dick is an Amazon television series about the mutual attraction that married couple Chris (played by Kathryn Hahn) and Sylvère (played by Griffin Dunne) have for a man named Dick (played by Kevin Bacon) -- the founder of the fictional Marfa Institute. It's based on the 1997 novel by Chris Kraus of the same name.

The pilot premiered on Amazon back in August, and the team is about to wrap up filming on location in Marfa this weekend.

Tonight on West Texas Talk, host Elise Pepple sits down with Sarah Gubbins -- co-creator, executive producer, and writer of I Love Dick. They talk about how the show came to be, why Sarah found the Kraus' original novel so compelling, and how to produce art outside of the typical "male gaze."