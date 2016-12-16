© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Sarah Gubbins, Producer of I Love Dick

By Marfa Public Radio
Published December 16, 2016 at 6:30 PM CST
img_4666-jpg
Sarah Gubbens, left, and Elise Pepple

I Love Dick is an Amazon television series about the mutual attraction that married couple  Chris (played by Kathryn Hahn) and Sylvère (played by Griffin Dunne) have for a man named Dick (played by Kevin Bacon) -- the founder of the fictional Marfa Institute. It's based on the 1997 novel by Chris Kraus of the same name.

The pilot premiered on Amazon back in August, and the team is about to wrap up filming on location in Marfa this weekend.

Tonight on West Texas Talk, host Elise Pepple sits down with Sarah Gubbins -- co-creator, executive producer, and writer of I Love Dick. They talk about how the show came to be, why Sarah found the Kraus' original novel so compelling, and how to produce art outside of the typical "male gaze."

 

Tags
West Texas Talk I Love Dickfilmtelevisionmale gazefemale gazemarfaart
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: