On this segment of West Texas Talk, we speak with security analyst Alejandro Hope in Mexico City about a Mexico that is hunkered down waiting for the new U.S. administration to formally assume power.

During the U.S. presidential campaign, President-elect Trump said he'd either rework or scrap the North American Free Trade Act (NAFTA) and expand the border wall. NAFTA's end would damage the Mexican economy and the idea of expanding the existing wall is considered an insult.

Between 2008 and 2011, Hope held a number of executive positions at the Center for Investigation and National Security (CISEN), Mexico’s civilian intelligence agency.

From 1998 through 2000, Hope served as chief of staff of Senator Adolfo Aguilar Zinser and worked in the transition team of Mexico's President-elect Vicente Fox. Between 1994 and 1996, he held a number of junior staff positions at BANOBRAS, a Mexican infrastructure development bank, as well as in the Ministry of Energy. He holds a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.