West Texas Talk

Miriam Grunstein

Published November 23, 2016 at 6:31 PM CST
Miriam Grunstein is an attorney in Mexico City who specializes in energy law. (Lorne Matalon)

In this edition of West Texas Talk, Lorne Matalon is in Mexico City interviewing Attorney Miriam Grunstein, chief energy counsel at Brilliant Energy Consulting and professor at the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León.

Brunstein researches energy law and international transactions. Her legal publications include books and articles on energy law related to hydrocarbons. She also served as a consultant on energy regulation to the Mexican Senate, the state-owned energy monopoly Pemex and Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission.

In 2012, she won the Fernando Cuevas Prize, awarded by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, for her essays on on energy and climate change.

Grunstein holds a bachelor’s degree in Latin American studies from the University of New Mexico, a law degree from the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México, and a doctorate from New York University in Spanish and Portuguese languages and literature.

West Texas Talk
Latest Episodes: