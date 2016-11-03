© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Tiffany Harelik, author of The Terlingua Chili Cookbook

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 3, 2016 at 6:45 PM CDT
terlingua-cook-book-cover-5x8-copy
The Terlingua Chili Cookbook, by Tiffany Harelik

The 50th annual Terlingua International Chili Cookoff kicked off yesterday. A new book out last month takes us there. It's called The Terlingua Chili Cookbook, and it's full of origin stories, bragging rights, chili-cooking pro-tips, and plenty of recipes.

Joining us today on West Texas Talk is the book's author, Tiffany Harelik. We talk about the three main chili religions, divisive chili ingredients, and lessons learned from a year of immersive chili research.

 

Tags
West Texas Talk TerlinguachilirecipescookbooksWest Texasfood
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: