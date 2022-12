Tonight on West Texas Talk, Jackson Wisdorf sits down with Todd Strauss-Schulson, director of The Final Girls.

The Horror-Comedy-Drama which stars Taisa Farmiga, Malin Ackerman, and Alexander Ludwig (to name just a few) follows a group of young adults who get sucked into a cult-classic slasher film called "Camp Bloodbath".

The film is screening at the Crowley Theater in Marfa on October 31, 2016 (Halloween) starting at 7:30 pm.