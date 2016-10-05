Mando Rayo and the Tacos of Texas

Tonight on West Texas Talk, we speaks with Mando Rayo. He's the self-declared Taco Journalist and co-author of a new book called Tacos of Texas -- a printed tour of the recipes, stories, and people behind some of the best tacos the state has to offer.

We talk about the quintessential tacos found in Midland and Odessa -- and how they change as you move westward toward El Paso. He also tells us about some of the people behind West Texans' favorite tacos, and the sometimes blurry line between tacos and burritos.

Mando and his co-author Jarod Neece are bringing their book tour to El Paso on November 19th. You can find more information about the book and their book tour at the Tacos of Texas website.