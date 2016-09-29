On today's West Texas Talk, we learn about energy reform in Mexico and its affect on social and political change and the challenge and opportunity for U.S. and Texas energy companies in Mexico's domestic oil and gas markets under planned Mexican energy reform.

Lorne Matalon speaks with Tony Payan, director of the Mexico Center at the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University in Houston and Mexico scholar. Payan posits that the 2013-14 decision by Mexico allowing foreign energy companies to enter Mexico's energy development was prompted by the reality that Pemex, Mexico's state-owned energy agency, needs foreign expertise and capital to retool its under-performing energy sector.

Mexico's federal and state governments have long depended on revenue from Pemex but production has fallen dramatically since 2006.