Today on West Texas Talk, host Pete Szilagyi speaks with hotelier Liz Lambert. She's built a network of popular hotels including Marfa's El Cosmico, plus locations in Austin, San Antonio, and soon -- Todos Santos, Mexico.

They talk about the origin of the Trans-Pecos Festival of Music and Love, how the Foo Fighters came to record an EP at her Saint Cecelia Hotel in Austin, and the line between inspiration and appropriation.