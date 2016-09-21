Andy Stack of Wye Oak

Andy Stack is a very busy person.

He's one-half of the band Wye Oak, where he pulls double duty on drums and keys, he also plays drums in Hotel Brotherhood, a band filled to the brim with local Marfa talent.

He's the touring drummer of EL VY, a super-group of sorts, started by Matt Berninger of The National and Brent Knopf of Ramona Falls.

He also has a solo project titled Joyero, produces remixes, and does arrangement work for television and film.

On tonight's talk, Jackson Wisdorf had a chance to sit down with Andy a few days before he is set to perform with Wye Oak at the 2016 Trans-Pecos Music Festivalat El Cosmico in Marfa.