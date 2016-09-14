© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Making Contact: All Around Cowboy

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 14, 2016 at 6:30 PM CDT
gayrodeoselect_2_medium
At the rodeo (Vanessa Rancaño)

Changing economies and a changing climate have made ranching an increasingly difficult line of work. But even if there are fewer full-time cowboys and cowgirls across the American West, we've still got plenty of rodeos to go to.

Today on West Texas Talk, we're bringing you an episode of Making Contact about a lesser-known rodeo circuit: the gay rodeo circuit. "All Around Cowboy" was produced by Vanessa Rancaño in partnership with the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

