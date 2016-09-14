Making Contact: All Around Cowboy

Changing economies and a changing climate have made ranching an increasingly difficult line of work. But even if there are fewer full-time cowboys and cowgirls across the American West, we've still got plenty of rodeos to go to.

Today on West Texas Talk, we're bringing you an episode of Making Contact about a lesser-known rodeo circuit: the gay rodeo circuit. "All Around Cowboy" was produced by Vanessa Rancaño in partnership with the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.