West Texas Talk

Poetry, Texas

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 2, 2016 at 12:40 PM CDT
This is Poetry

About an hour east of Dallas, there's a little town called Poetry. Poetry, Texas. It's a teeny little town, but they do have a water tower, and it does say "Poetry" on it's side.

Pejk Malinovski, a radio producer and poet himself, stumbled upon an image of that water tower on the internet one day. So today on West Texas Talk -- courtesy of Falling Tree Productions -- Pejk takes us to Northeast Texas with one big question in mind: "What is Poetry?"

Poetry, Texas was originally produced for Falling Tree Productions and BBC Radio 4. You can find it on Soundcloud.

