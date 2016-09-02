About an hour east of Dallas, there's a little town called Poetry. Poetry, Texas. It's a teeny little town, but they do have a water tower, and it does say "Poetry" on it's side.

Pejk Malinovski, a radio producer and poet himself, stumbled upon an image of that water tower on the internet one day. So today on West Texas Talk -- courtesy of Falling Tree Productions -- Pejk takes us to Northeast Texas with one big question in mind: "What is Poetry?"

Poetry, Texas was originally produced for Falling Tree Productions and BBC Radio 4. You can find it on Soundcloud.