"The Light of Consciousness: Part 1” by Katherine Bash

The Museum of the Southwest is hosting an exhibition by photographer Katherine Bash, a Midland native now living in the UK, through October 23. Most of Bash's 57 photos take a unique look at the natural world, passing traffic and sites in Europe, Taos, NM, and West Texas. Reporter Pete Szilagyi traveled to the museum to speak to Bash about the exhibition and the photographic techniques she uses to capture light in its many forms. The photos are paired with poetic narratives clipped from published sources.

